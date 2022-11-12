NC State University deals with 4th student suicide of 2022

NC State students take part in 'Wellness Day' (Photo: DeJuan Hoggard/WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Friday, word quickly got around the NC State campus about another student’s death by suicide.

It is the fourth one this year for the Wolfpack family. The student was found dead in a residence hall.

“When I heard about the first one, it really hit. Another one happened. Then another happened and one happened yesterday. I don’t know what to do anymore,” said senior student Jodie Horne.

Students are devastated about the loss, but said it’s the academic pressure that’s causing the distress.

NC State held a Wellness Day last Thursday, which gave the campus community time to check in with their family and friends, but students say they need more support.

No classes were held as students were given the time to look after their mental health. The university provided a bevy of resources, including counselors for students and staff.

The wellness day was created after students started a petition for monthly wellness days not long after the third student’s death. Within 24 hours the petition exceeded the goal of 2,500 signatures.

You can read more by clicking here.