NC Statewide Disabilities Council & NC DHHS to host town hall for Developmental Disabilities Community

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCCDD) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) will host a statewide virtual town hall on August 10 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. focused on the intellectual and/other developmental disabilities (I/DD) community in North Carolina.

The town hall will bring together NC DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley and Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services Director Kelly Crosbie, who will share information and answer questions around issues that impact individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

Topics include Medicaid expansion, 1915(i) services, the justice release, reentry and reintegration initiative, the Caregiving Workforce Strategic Leadership Council, Competitive Integrated Employment and items in the budget that support people with disabilities.

The event will also be held in-person at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cary, but space is limited. To inquire about in-person availability, please email townhall@nccdd.org.

To attend via Zoom, please register here. CART Captioning, American Sign Language, and Spanish interpretation will be available.