NC to begin buying locally-grown food from underserved farmers for school meals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The USDA has signed an agreement with Governor Cooper and the State Department of Agriculture to begin a Farm to Table program in North Carolina lunchrooms.

The agreement will allow the state to buy locally and regionally-grown food from underserved farmers and producers to distribute to local schools.

The state says this will increase access to fresh, healthy, locally-grown foods for students while introducing and teaching them about fresh produce.

This will also invest in small North Carolina businesses.

The program will be offered at certain schools in Bladen, Pender and New Hanover Counties.