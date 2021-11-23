NC trooper paralyzed in crash while chasing suspect will be home for Thanksgiving

Chris and Sharon Wooten (Photo: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina state trooper injured in a motorcycle crash more than two years ago will be home in time for Thanksgiving with his family.

Trooper Chris Wooten has been at a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta since July 2019, after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident while chasing a suspect in Mecklenburg County. The accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

On Tuesday, an escort of troopers from Georgia and North Carolina will lead him home.

ABC affiliate WSOC is reporting organizers are expecting a large turnout.

People who want to come out and show their support are asked to gather at Market Street near the Food Lion in Cramerton between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.