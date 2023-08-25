NC Wildlife Resources Commission rewarding kids spotted being safe while boating

"You've Been Caught" campaign is rewarding kids (Photo: NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division has teamed up with Sonic Drive-In to reward children who are spotted showcasing best practices and having fun while fishing, boating or hunting.

During the “You’ve Been Caught” campaign, officers will be handing out vouchers to kids for free ice cream if they are seen:

– Wearing a Life Jacket

– Fishing with an awesome person

– Wearing hunter orange

– Keeping North Carolina litter free

The upcoming Labor Day weekend is traditionally considered the end of the summer boating season and the beginning of hunting seasons.