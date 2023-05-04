NC Wildlife Resources Commission wants to know if you spot a chipmunk

NC Wildlife wants to know if you spot a chipmunk (Photo: Joseph Gage / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you see a chipmunk, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission wants to know about it.

For the second year in a row, biologists are asking for the public’s assistance in helping them track chipmunks east of I-95 in North Carolina.

While biologists have long known chipmunks were found in the state north and west of Wake County, a photograph of a chipmunk from Wilmington in 2021 got them wondering just how far east and south these tiny rodents have travelled. Last year they submitted a public appeal asking for observations. For this year, biologists are again asking anyone who sees a chipmunk east of I-95 to:

Take a photo

Note the location (GPS coordinates are preferred)

Email the photo to hwi@ncwildlife.org

Much smaller than squirrels, chipmunks are only 8 to 10 inches long (counting 3 to 4 inches of tail), with reddish-brown fur, two white stripes bordered by black on the sides and one black stripe down the center of the back. Their most distinguishing characteristic is their large cheek pouches, which they use to store and carry food.

Although chipmunks can be found in both urban and rural habitats, they prefer open woodlands or forest edges, which provide plenty of cover and dry hillsides for digging burrows. Burrows provide protection from predators such as hawks, owls, foxes and snakes, as well as a safe place to sleep during the winter.

The best times to spot chipmunks are early morning and late afternoon — those are the times chipmunks are most active, gathering and storing food, usually nuts, seeds and berries, although these opportunistic predators will also snack on insects, small amphibians and birds, if given a chance.

“We really want to encourage people to send us photos and information of any chipmunks they see in any county east of I-95,” Shipley added. “We will use this information to update our chipmunk distribution map, which we will then use to assess the animal’s conservation status in the state and any need for conservation planning or research we may do in the future.”