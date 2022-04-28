NC woman charged after deliberately striking 20-year-old with car

Gethers has been processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center where she is being held under no bond.

Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, was charged with first-degree murder after the man she hit with her vehicle succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – A Fayetteville woman had her charges upgraded to first-degree murder after the man she intentionally struck with her car succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Khaleeta Gethers, 28, deliberately struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her vehicle on Sunday.

Perry was transported on Sunday to the local hospital and Gethers was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, as well as felony hit and run.

However, all those charges were dismissed and upgraded to first-degree murder once Perry succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

