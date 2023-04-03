NC work zone awareness week kicks off across state

You're reminded to use caution in work zones (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s work zone awareness week kicked off Monday and runs through Friday.

The goal of the week is to remind drivers to practice safe driving in work zones.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were 171 people killed in 32,845 crashes on NC roadway work zones. In 2022 alone, 8 people were killed in North Carolina work zones, according to the NCDOT.

Crews urge you to obey posted speed limits in work zones and slow down.

You should also watch for workers and eliminate any distractions.