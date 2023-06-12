NC Works hosting career fair series this week

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– If you’re looking for work, Novant Health is holding a series of career fairs to fill vacancies.

NC Works kicked off its Tri-county Career Fair today in Brunswick County.

A second fair will be held Wednesday at the Novant Health Pender County Medical Center, and on Thursday in New Hanover County from 10 am to 2 pm.

Novant Health needs to fill a number of clinical, non-clinical, professional, and corporate positions.

Arnele Omanovic is a recruiter for Novant Health.

She says this is a great way for anyone in the Cape Fear to find work.

“This area, Brunswick County, is constantly growing. So, we have a need in healthcare. A lot of people who move here don’t know exactly what we have,” said Omanovic.

The event is being hosted by the Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counites NC works, and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.