NCDHHS holding PFOS fish advisory community meetings

Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The north Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host two in-person community meetings to discuss new freshwater fish advisories for the Middle and Lower Cape Fear River.

The first meeting will be held at Bladen County Community College on Thursday, August 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The second meeting will be held at Navassa Community Center on Tuesday, August 22 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

A virtual community meeting will be held on Thursday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. Prior registration is required to attend the virtual meeting. To register for the virtual meeting please click here. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3096845301251399254

Fish consumption advisories are issued by the Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology Branch, N.C. Division of Public Health. Click here to learn more about this OEE program.

You find current fish advisories for the state of North Carolina and for specific bodies of water in North Carolina.

You may also use the Reports by County index to browse all available OEE reports, including fish advisories, hazardous site assessments, and community health studies.