NCDHHS recommends limiting fish consumption from middle, lower Cape Fear River due to ‘forever chemical’ concerns

You are advised to limit fish intake of those caught in the Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is recommending limits on consumption of certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River based on concerns about exposure to forever chemicals found in fish.

PFOS is part of a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment. The recommendations are based on newly available data and new information from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA).



“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”



Advisories for specific species and groups of people are listed in the table below. Advisory limits are lower for women of childbearing age, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children since these groups may be more sensitive to health effects from PFAS exposure.