NCDHHS reports Monkeypox has now reached Bladen County

(Photo: NCDHHS)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The latest Monkeypox data for North Carolina shows the virus is continuing to spread around the state.

As of August 9th, there are a total of 111 cases of Monkeypox in 24 counties, including Bladen County.

Bladen County is in yellow on the latest map, indicating 1-2 cases of Monkeypox.

The majority of cases are those age 30-49 (59%), with no one younger than 18 currently having Monkeypox in NC.