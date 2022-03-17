NCDHHS to update COVID numbers less often

(Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials will soon change which of North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers they track and will update them less frequently.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that starting March 24, its data dashboard will update weekly instead of daily and will focus on seven measures.

Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley discussed the changes Thursday in outlining their vision for the state’s shift into the next phase of the pandemic.

