NCDHHS updates COVID-19 vaccine and booster data

(Photo: gencat cat / Flickr)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today updated the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to better show how many people in North Carolina are up to date with current COVID-19 vaccination recommendations.



NCDHHS has added state-level and county metrics on people who are vaccinated with at least one booster/additional dose. The “Fully Vaccinated” metric is now “Vaccinated with Two Doses or One Dose J&J.”



The dashboard shows the percent of people who have: received at least one or two doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination series (Pfizer and Moderna); one dose of a one-dose series (Johnson & Johnson); and, now, vaccinated individuals who have received at least one booster/additional dose.



The booster/additional dose data will be shown by population (5+, 12+, 18+ and 65+) to reflect the percent of the vaccinated population who is eligible and has received at least one additional/booster dose. The county map on the “Summary Data” tab now allows users to view county-level data on total booster/additional doses administered.



North Carolinians can go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location near them. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on weekends.