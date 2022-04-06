NCDMV making it easier to process liens, abandoned vehicles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau says it is making it easier and more efficient for people to process mechanic liens on unclaimed or abandoned vehicles.

The NCDMV has now enabled people to process their payments online instead of sending it through the U.S. Postal Service. This new online payment option is available through a service used by the NCDMV called PayIt.

By law, people are required to file a LT-262 Form with the division when enforcing a lien on an unclaimed or abandoned vehicle. Businesses have the option to file the form online or through first class mail. Until now, if customers submitted the form online, they were required to mail in a check or money order made payable to the NCDMV for the processing fee of $13 per vehicle.

As part of the new process, PayIt will collect a $3 fee per online transaction. Each transaction can include up to 10 vehicles. The fee PayIt charges is used to deliver quality services more efficiently with no upfront costs to the NCDMV. North Carolina does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.

For more information on declaring an intention to process mechanic liens on unclaimed or abandoned vehicles using PayIt, visit: https://connect.ncdot.gov/business/DMV/Pages/LT262.aspx.