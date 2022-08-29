NCDOT closes a portion of Market Street for overnight construction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major road in Ogden will be closed overnight this week, as the North Carolina’s Department of Transportation moves onto the next phase of the Military Cutoff Road Extension.

Beginning Monday, Market Street, between Gordon Road and the new roadway next to Boats Unlimited, will be closed every night this week from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Crews will be installing girders for the overpass. law enforcement will be on-site to help redirect traffic.

NCDOT Assistant Engineer Jason Rivenbark says the project has been in the works since 2017.

“The next phase will be, that we’ll finish the structure, –construction of the overpass across market street, and what it will do is allow the traffic on Military Cutoff to cross over the top of Market Street and allow them access to Hwy 140,” said NCDOT Assistant Engineer Jason Rivenbark.

NCDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes for the hours the work will be going on, and plan for delays when driving through the area during times when work isn’t being done.