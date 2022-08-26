Portion of Market Street closing each night next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A stretch of Market Street is set to close for several hours overnight for five days beginning Monday.

The road between Gordon Road and new roadway next to Boats Unlimited will be closed to traffic from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 am the next morning from August 29th until September 2nd.

NC DOT officials say the overnight closures will allow contract crews to install girders across Market Street in preparation for the new overpass at the Military Cutoff Road Extension.



When Market Street is closed, the City of Wilmington’s traffic lights will flash, and law enforcement will assist with traffic.



Drivers should use alternate routes, including Military Cutoff Road, Covil Farm Road, Red Cedar Road and Middle Sound Loop Road to access either side of the closure.

NCDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead as their travel time may take longer than normal and slow down near the construction.