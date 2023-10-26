NCDOT continues clean up of homeless encampment along MLK Parkway and Kerr Ave

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has been one week since the NCDOT began clearing and cleaning up a homeless encampment along North Kerr Avenue and MLK Parkway in Wilmington.

In that time, in order to help speed the cleaning process up, heavy equipment, including an excavator and backhoe have been brought in to clear trees and areas of the underbrush in and around the encampment.

Anyone found trespassing on the property will now be either written a citation or arrested.

WPD Lieutenant Greg Willett said two people were arrested and removed from the property on October 25th.

However, Willett said that arresting and forcibly removing people is not what the department wants to do.

“You know, our goal with, not just this and trespassing, our goal is education,” Willett said. “Sometimes people don’t realize maybe they’re making a mistake and so the officer will be like hey, this is private property, you can’t be on it per the people that own the property. So, oh okay, they’ll move on.”

Additionally, Willett said that officers will continue to be posted and patrol the area to keep people from coming back.