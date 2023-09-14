NCDOT early flood warning system nominated for two top prizes

The NCDOT is in the running for two prizes for their flood warning system (Photo: NCDOT)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s nationally recognized advance flood warning system is in the running for two top prizes, and the state agency needs the public’s help to win one of the accolades.

The American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials is recognizing the flood warning system as a “Top 12” finalist in the 2023 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

As a finalist, NCDOT is competing for two top honors – the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Awards.

“Becoming a finalist is a tremendous testament to our department’s commitment to resiliency, safety and innovation,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “This cutting-edge tool will help us be more prepared to respond to any storm and allow us to better communicate with our state and local partners and the traveling public about any hazardous situations that may arise due to flooding.”

Each award comes with a $10,000 cash prize to be donated to a charity to be determined. A nationwide panel of experts will determine the Grand Prize winner, while the People’s Choice Award will be based on online voting from the public.

People may cast a ballot for NCDOT’s flood-warning system HERE.

Individuals may vote daily across multiple devices through November 14th.

The winners for this year’s Grand Prize Award and People Choice Award will be announced by AASHTO in November.