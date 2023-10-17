NCDOT installs traffic signal signs along Military Cutoff Rd. Extension

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you travel along the new Military Cutoff Rd. Extension, you may notice something new.

The NCDOT has installed more traffic signal signs.

The signs placed along the portion of N.C. 1-40 will aid travelers as they approach three busy intersections that require traffic signals.

New road name signs were also added to the bottom of these cautionary signal ahead signs.

The work continues just past Torchwood Blvd., as State NCDOT crews continue with the last details on this road project.