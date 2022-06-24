NCDOT: Interstate signs unveiled, training track officially opens

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A highway that stretches through eastern North Carolina is now an interstate, so drivers will start to see more “Interstate 587” signs.



Commuters will travel more efficiently through Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties thanks to the newly improved I-587.

The first sign was unveiled during a ceremony in Greenville earlier this week.

Contractors will switch signs throughout the 37 miles that was formerly U.S. 264.

Many believe this will be a positive impact for the area that has never had an interstate.



“We have counties in the east that have lost population routinely over the years, and so anytime you can get something like this – to bring jobs to the area – it helps not just Pitt County and Greene County, but all the surrounding counties, as well,” Division 2 Engineer Jeff Cabaniss said.

Also, a training facility geared to help NCDOT and first responders is officially open.

This week, the department joined the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other partners to officially open the Traffic Incident Management Training and Development Track in Raleigh.

The half-mile course helps Incident Management Assistance Patrol and other first responders train safely in a controlled setting for incidents that could happen on North Carolina’s highways.



“Each element of this track design has been integrated to support training scenarios that help our responders prepare for real life incidents,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette.

It is known as one of the most effective training environments in the country.