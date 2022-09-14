NCDOT offering chance for questions, review of 10-year transportation plans

You'll soon have the chance to review the NCDOT's 10-year plan for the area

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have a chance to learn and comment on the NC Department of Transportation’s 10-year transportation plan draft.

Next Monday through Friday, you can visit the NCDOT division 3 office during normal business hours in Castle Hayne for sessions that will allow people to review the funding and proposed schedules for the projects.

The projects will be in Brunswick, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Sampson Counties.

You’ll also have the chance to ask questions directly to the NCDOT staff.

The plans could go into effect in 2024.