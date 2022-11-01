NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction

Road work continues around the Cape Fear (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area.

According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.

Crews say the majority of the work is being done in the overnight hours, but drivers can still expect daytime delays in the area, especially as crews begin setting up for night work or finishing up early in the morning.

Noticeable delays at several intersections are being caused by a temporary change in the traffic signals, according to the NCDOT. The lights will be returned to the normal loop pattern once the road construction is completed.