NCDOT rolling out two new apprenticeship programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is rolling out a new program with a goal of investing in youth and hopefully future employees.

They’re adding career-building apprenticeships to help fill vacancies the agencies is seeing due to promotions and retirements.

Many of these entry-level positions will offer on-the-job training.

This fall, high school students can try their hands at both construction and transportation trades.

“Those are gonna be the workers of tomorrow and those are gonna be the people that we hope to bring in and keep as career employees,” NCDOT HR Director, Amanda Olive, said.

Olive said she and her colleagues are looking forward to playing an influential role in the development of all who enter the program.