NCDOT suspending construction through holiday weekend

NCDOT says most road work has been paused ahead of the holiday weekend

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is temporarily halting most construction activity along major highways ahead of a busy travel weekend.

Millions are expected to travel across the country between now and Sunday. As a result, most road work has been suspended through November 28th.

Some projects will continue with work that doesn’t impact travel lanes, and other long-term lane closures will remain in place on select projects.

Here are some tips for safe driving during the holiday season:

  • Leave early to get a head start, and travel at non-peak hours if possible.
  • Use alternative routes if possible, to avoid traffic congestion.
  • Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.
  • To avoid driving drowsy, travel at times you are normally awake and take frequent breaks, taking advantage of our state’s rest areas.
  • Pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby, and avoid distracted driving.
