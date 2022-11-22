NCDOT suspending construction through holiday weekend

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is temporarily halting most construction activity along major highways ahead of a busy travel weekend.

Millions are expected to travel across the country between now and Sunday. As a result, most road work has been suspended through November 28th.

Some projects will continue with work that doesn’t impact travel lanes, and other long-term lane closures will remain in place on select projects.

Here are some tips for safe driving during the holiday season: