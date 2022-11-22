NCDOT suspending construction through holiday weekend
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is temporarily halting most construction activity along major highways ahead of a busy travel weekend.
Millions are expected to travel across the country between now and Sunday. As a result, most road work has been suspended through November 28th.
Some projects will continue with work that doesn’t impact travel lanes, and other long-term lane closures will remain in place on select projects.
Here are some tips for safe driving during the holiday season:
- Leave early to get a head start, and travel at non-peak hours if possible.
- Use alternative routes if possible, to avoid traffic congestion.
- Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.
- To avoid driving drowsy, travel at times you are normally awake and take frequent breaks, taking advantage of our state’s rest areas.
- Pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby, and avoid distracted driving.