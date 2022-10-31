NCDOT & WMPO taking steps to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The NCDOT and Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Board have taken action to begin a study to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

In February, the WMPO passed a resolution to consider options to replace the aged Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, including tolls.

In a statement, NCDOT Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes says as part of this process, NCDOT is conducting a traffic and revenue study thanks to 2 million dollars from the Highway Trust Fund and starting a planning document. These are steps to continue exploring all options and will help the WMPO make an informed decision on next steps.

This study is expected to take three years, then decisions will be made from there.

NCDOT says they are not advocating for a particular path forward and are collecting the best available information and data to help the WMPO make an informed decision on what they feel is right for the region.