NCGOP voters failing to focus on critical primary races

New poll: judiciary primary picks largely undecided, Budd leading senate race

(Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — The North Carolina Values Coalition released its first Republican primary tracking survey of the 2022 election showing almost all voters in the Supreme Court and Appellate Court primaries are undecided, while Ted Budd is leading in the U.S. Senate Republican primary race.

The poll, conducted by Vitale and Associates, showed 82 percent of primary voters were undecided on the NC Supreme Court race between April Wood (8 percent), Trey Allen (6 percent) and Victoria Price (3 percent).

Nine-in-ten (87 percent) primary voters are undecided in the Court of Appeals race between Donna Stroud (8 percent) and Beth Freshwater Smith (4 percent).

Voters were more decisive with Republican North Carolina U.S. Senate picks, with 75 percent of those polled citing their choice.

Ted Budd takes the lead at 32 percent over Pat McCrory who had 29 percent. Mark Walker trails at 12 percent.

“We strongly encourage evangelical, Catholic, and Republican voters to focus on these critical races in the May primary, and to vote for candidates who will support human life, allow marriage and families to flourish, and protect our religious liberty,” said NC Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald. “And, judges will have a greater impact on issues that matter to religious voters than almost any other elected official in North Carolina.”

The March 22-23 poll surveyed 504 likely Republican North Carolina primary voters. Please find a memo from pollster, topline survey results and crosstabs here, or at ncvalues.org/news.