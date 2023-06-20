nCino exploring a possible sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular cloud banking vendor is exploring a possible sale.

According to an article posted by Reuters, nCino has gained the interest of private equity firms.

Insight Partners, also a private equity firm, owns 35% of nCino.

The firm has not yet reached an agreement with nCino on whether to take up the offer.

The nCino headquarters is located on Parker Farm Drive in Wilmington.

Despite reaching out, spokespersons for nCino have not commented on this potential sale.