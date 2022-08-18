Nearly 200 kids come out to skilled trades showcase at Wilmington YMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With the housing market booming, the availability and cost of workers is on the rise.

A shortage of workers will result in higher housing costs, increased home prices and the inability to complete projects, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

The Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builder’s Association, Professional Women Building Council and YMCA of Southeast North Carolina hosted their first summer skilled trades showcase in Wilmington.

The event was all in an effort to introduce kids to a lucrative career path without the need of a college degree.

General contractor and engineer Kate Eames hopes to encourage more girls to follow in her career path.

“We only have about 10 percent of women in the industry and they are mainly in administrative roles,” she said. “So, it’s a very low percentage that’s in the field on job sites doing that line of work.

“I’m excited to see other women that are doing this so that they have that representation.”

Early 200 kids came out for Thursday’s showcase, which featured builders, electricians, plumbers, exterminators and roofers.

More information on events at the YMCA of Southeast North Carolina can be found here.