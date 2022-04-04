Nearly $30 billion lost to phone scams in 12 months

(Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Wouldn’t it be nice if you could block all robocalls before you even have the chance to pick them up?

Wireless carriers continue to improve their technology to stop unwanted calls, but a record number of scam calls continue to get through. Illegal and spoofed robocalls continue to be the number one complaint to the FCC.

But today the scams continue, and that’s because scammers are making huge amounts of money. According to Truecaller’s latest numbers, phone scammers stole $29.8 billion from victims in 12 months.

One network carrier T-Mobile, in its 2021 Scam and Robocall Report identified more than 21 billion scam calls in 2021. When you break that number down, that’s 700 calls identified or blocked every second in 2021.

The best advice to try and stop or avoid scam robocalls is to make sure you have that scam call blocking technology on your device, don’t answer numbers you don’t recognize, and remember any time you’re asked for payment by a random caller, hang up.

You can read more on this story by clicking here.