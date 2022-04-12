Never too late to pursue a passion, group over 50 take to stage

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s never too late to pursue a passion, and a local art center is helping seniors live out theirs.

A course offered through the Leland Cultural Arts Center (LCAC) gives people 50-years and older a chance to develop or sharpen their acting skills.

On Monday, the ‘Brunswick County Players’ took to the stage before a live audience of more than 40 people.

It’s something the group has prepared for since the start of a course called ‘Discover the Joy of Acting,’ which began on March 7.

Instructor Ella Reicher said she feels fortunate to have a place to pass on her love of performing to others.

“A while back, I was like, oh, were going to have a cultural arts center,” she said. “I was hoping they had theater, luckily they did, and I’ve been working LCAC since, I guess seven years.”

It’s a great way for participants to learn to express themselves using voice, body and mind – through role-playing, character development and staging, according to Reischer.

The class gives seniors the opportunity to learn the craft and then perform what they’ve learned in front of a live-audience.

“They feel good about themselves and that is the most important thing,” she said. “Sometimes people are a little nervous about being on stage but that kind of goes away after I work with them, that dissipates.”

Theater is a form of art that can be rewarding; according to Reicher, once participants experience the stage, they are left wanting more.

“I am so proud of them,” she said. “I am so lucky to have these people to work with, and they love it, I do too.”

Anyone interested can attend the next class, which starts on May 2 and runs through June 13th.

A fee is due on the first day of class – paid to the instructor – to pay for supplies such as scripts.

Call the Leland Cultural Arts Center for more information on how to join the ‘Brunswick County Players” at 910-385-9891.