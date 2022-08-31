New $3 million waterpark opens at oceanfront Myrtle Beach resort

(Photo: Josh Davis / WPDE)

Landmark Resort located in Myrtle Beach announced the opening of their new $3 million waterpark.

The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space next to the 500-plus-room resort.

“We know the family-friendly waterpark will be immensely popular among our Landmark Resort guests and we are excited to see their smiles and the joy on their faces after they ride down the slides for the first time,” Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director Kelly Simmons said.

