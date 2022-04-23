New Carolina Beach attraction lights up sky

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – One coastal beach town’s sky-line has a new addition that could bring more visitors to the area.

Pieces of the nearly 100-foot Ferris wheel started trickling a couple weeks ago.

Those who’ve been in the Downtown District these past couple days can see the attraction has been assembled and almost ready for riders.

Owner Ken Cofer says he’s waiting on state inspectors to arrive by Monday.

Carolina Beach resident Bruce Webster says he’s been keeping up with the progress.

“They finally lit it up last night (Wednesday), they got the buckets on the day before, sent the test run and then had the lights going,” he said. “I think it’s going to draw a lot of traction, bring a lot of business. I think it’s awesome.”

The LED lights on the Ferris wheel can be customized to fit holiday themes or events.

Cofer hopes the parcel of land the Ferris wheel sits on will become a small ocean front park.