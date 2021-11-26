New COVID-19 variant in South Africa raises concerns

US will ban travel from South Africa and 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday due to COVID-19 variant.
WASHINGTON (AP) — US will ban travel from South Africa and 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday due to a COVID-19 variant.

Canada is also banning entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa after discovery of new COVID variant.

The world is confronting a new coronavirus variant, and officials have named it “omicron.”

A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

Its discovery in southern Africa sent a chill through much of the world as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings.

The overall risks of omicron are not yet known.

 

