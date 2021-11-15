New COVID-19 variant known as Delta Plus found in North Carolina

Doctors say the current COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against it.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen during news conference on Nov. 20

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina is one of eight states reporting the AY42 variant, also known as Delta Plus.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services, there’s not much data yet on the new variant.

They say Delta Plus is a mutant of the Delta variant that evolved over the summer, but data shows that it is spreading only slightly faster than regular Delta.

“So far we haven’t seen very much of that here in North Carolina which is good, but we’re certainly keeping our eye out for that,” says Mandy Cohen, Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.

“By getting more of our kids , teens and adults vaccinated this is what’s going to really help us to prevent more and more of these variants from coming to be. And then really affecting the way that our kids and the way that we’re able to live our day to day lives,” explained Dr. Charlene Wong, Chief Health Policy Officer for COVID-19.