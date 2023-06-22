NEW DETAILS: Suspect hit officer with car during traffic stop in Navassa

30-year-old Joshua Dale Norman of Navassa (Photo: BCSO)

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — We have learned new details about an incident involving Navassa Police in Brunswick County a few weeks ago.

According to arrest warrants, 30-year-old Joshua Dale Norman of Navassa is accused of Reckless Driving to Endanger, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, Hit and Run, and more.

The incident happening June 9th, where Norman allegedly tried to get out of a traffic stop on Forest Hill Drive and Waddell Street in Navassa.

Norman allegedly rammed his car into an officer, causing a red mark and bruising on the officer’s arm.

That led to a chase which ended on the eastbound lanes of US-74 near Alligator Creek.

The suspects car went off of the road, and into the marsh.

Navassa Police have not provided any further details at this time.