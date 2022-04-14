New development center geared toward students interested in a trade now open in Bolivia

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY)- A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for a new development center happened Thursday morning.

Brunswick Community College and its foundation welcomed donors, board members, local leaders, and instructors to the new Myong and Paul Jensen Workforce Development Center.

The newly renovated trades lab will give students interested in pursuing a career in plumbing, masonry, or as an electrical lineman a learning space.

Established in the spring of last year, the Jensen Endowed Scholarship is available for students pursuing short-term workforce certifications.

Also part of the event were tours of the newly 6,572 total square feet facility, which includes 3,052 square feet of lab and work bay instructional space, and 1,908 square feet of the classroom.

For more information or to schedule a tour call (910) 755-7320 or email onestop@brunswickcc.edu.