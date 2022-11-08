New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest (Photo: PM Engineering)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow.

According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’.

The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest.

Columbia Properties is the developer proposing the grocery store and multiple other shops to the area. There is set to be over 141,000 total square feet of building area with room for future development.