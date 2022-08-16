New Hanover Co hosts Medicaid health fair expo

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Health and Human Services hosted a Medicaid health fair expo in Wilmington this afternoon.

The expo was held at the county’s the Health and Human Services building on Greenfield Street.

On top of discussing Medicaid, there were vendors on hand to talk about physical and mental health, nutrition, and even do car seat checks and safety demonstrations.

David Lowery, Community Relations Representative with WellCare, says they hoped to accomplish several things at today’s expo.

“We’re being a resource on them today to kind of educate and inform them on what their benefits are.”

On top of useful information and safety checks, those who came out were also treated to refreshments.