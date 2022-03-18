New Hanover Co. Sheriff warns of rise in vehicle break-ins at local parks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of vehicle break-ins at local parks.

According to a Facebook post, there has been an increase in vehicle break-ins in several of the New Hanover County Parks.

“Please remember to always secure valuables and never leave them in plain view inside your vehicle. Often, identity theft can occur when driver licenses and credit cards are stolen. It only takes less than a minute to break a car window, unlock the door and remove items left inside,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office recommend the below safety tips: