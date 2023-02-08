New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigating a death after a body was found in Fort Fisher Tuesday evening.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said the body of a black man was found in Fort Fisher around 5 this evening. The sheriff’s office said the man drowned and was found floating in the water.

The sheriff’s Office said it is being considered a death investigation at this time. The man’s identity will be released after the family is notified.