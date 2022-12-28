New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Megan Carson Rogers has been reported missing (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says Megan Carson Rogers, 38, went missing on Nov. 17 near 111 Windy Hills Drive in the Myrtle Grove area.

Rogers is said to be 5’4 and about 100 lbs. with hazel eyes and medium-length blonde hair. The Sheriff’s Office says she has two notable tattoos: a seahorse on her leg and a nautical star on her hip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.