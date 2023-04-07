New Hanover County announces grants to 24 local nonprofits

24 local non-profits have been awarded grants (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Twenty-four local nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants through New Hanover County’s newly-established Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant Program.

These grants are part of the county’s community building and investing initiatives aimed at supporting area nonprofit organizations that focus on preventing violence and provide wrap-around services in response to violence.

Through a partnership with the United Way of the Cape Fear Area to administer $1.2 million in grants, nonprofits in the county were invited to submit an application for consideration. Of the 38 applicants, 24 were recommended for approval by a diverse panel of local community members, overseen by the United Way.

“This is an exciting moment for our county as we are seeing another significant piece of our community building plan come to fruition,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “With these grants, some of the local nonprofits who are already hard at work in our community will have the funding necessary to expand their service and reach more people in our community who need it most.”

A complete look at the nonprofit organizations who will be receiving the grants and how the funding will be used can be found HERE.