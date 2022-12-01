New Hanover County Board of Commissioners selling surplus of items

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners giving bargain hunters a chance to get their hands on surplus county property.

Hundreds of items are being auctioned off with items that are in good condition and are being sold because the county upgraded or replaced equipment. It’s now considered surplus according to Julia Labombard, deputy chief facilities officer, there some nice things up for sale.

“A bit of furniture from offices to car bench seats that we no longer need to equipment that we’ve taken out and replaced with newer stuff.”

The first round of the auction will last for two weeks. anything remaining will go through another sale. the auction is being conducted using the online platform “gov-deals.”

we have details on how to sign up to bid on our website.