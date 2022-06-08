New Hanover County Board of Education candidate will ask for second recount

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Education candidates Jennah Bosch and Nelson Beaulieu are still only separated by two votes after Wednesday’s recount.

Bosch, a newcomer, and Beaulieu, an incumbent are in a race for the last open slot in the Board of Education’s democratic primary results. Before canvassing, Beaulieu led the way by three votes, only to be overtaken by Bosch with a two vote lead.

In Wednesday’s recount, both Bosch and Beaulieu each lost two votes according to the new results, meaning Bosch is still ahead by two.

North Carolina candidates are allowed to request a hand eye recount within 24 hours of the initial recount if the difference between their results and another candidate’s is one percent or less.

Wednesday after results were posted, Nelson Beaulieu confirmed to WWAY News he would request a hand eye recount (a recount done by hand, not machine). That recount could take place as early as this week.