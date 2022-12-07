New Hanover County Board of Education swears in new members

Pete Wildeboer, Melissa Mason, Pat Bradford, and Josie Barnhart (Photos: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education now has three new faces.

Josie Barnhart, Pat Bradford, Melissa Mason, and Pete Wildeboer took their oaths of office to serve on the board for the next two years. Wildeboer is the only member of the previous board to regain his seat in this year’s election.

All of the new members are republicans, flipping the board from majority democrat to majority republican.

Democrats Judy Justice, Nelson Beaulieu, and Stefanie Adams said their goodbyes before the new members took their seats on the dais.

Adams ruffled some feathers with her farewell comments, noting that the newly sworn-in board members ran on platforms focused on representing parents.

“I would like you to remember 49% of this population did not vote for you. So, remember, as you are representing, you are representing for all students,” Adams said.

Her comments were met with mixed reactions from the audience, some clapped, and others gasped. After serving two terms, Adams did not seek re-election.

After the new board members took their seats, they elected Wildeboer as board chair and Bradford as vice chair.