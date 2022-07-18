New Hanover County Commissioner could be arrested if she doesn’t present documents to judge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Commissioner could spend a weekend in jail if she does not produce financial documents by a Friday deadline.

A Wake County court judge issued an order to show cause for New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson Boseman Monday morning. This coming after she missed a court date June 29, and was held in civil contempt.

According to public record, the North Carolina Bar Association asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order against Boseman after they say their investigator found she had mismanaged clients’ funds and lied to the Association about what she was doing with them.

According to that investigation, Boseman told the Bar Association she was retiring and disbursing the funds in a bank account to a person injury lawyer taking over for her.

Instead of doing that, the documents allege she instead disbursed more than $13,000 of the bank account’s more than $15,000 to her own law firm, Boseman Law Group, with no attribution.

We reached out to Boseman several times, even going to her home. She did not come to the door, and did not appear to be home.

The deadline for Olson-Boseman to provide those documents to a Wake County judge is Friday at 6pm. Otherwise, she will need to report to Wake County Jail.

We’ll update you on this story as more information is available.