New Hanover County Commissioner does not report to Wake County Detention Center after court order

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — According to the Wake County Magistrate’s Office, New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson Boseman did not report to the Wake County Jail by 6 pm Friday and is not in custody.

Boseman was supposed to report to a Wake County judge with financial documents requested by the State Bar, or to Wake County Detention Center by 6 this afternoon. She could now serve jail time.

On Monday, the judge found Olson-Boseman in contempt of court for failing to provide documents to the State Bar for an investigation they’re conducting regarding allegations of mismanaging her funds from her law practice.

At issue: about $9,000 in funds she couldn’t find the owners of when she ended her practice in 2021.

We reached out to Olson-Boseman several times, but she has not returned our calls.