New Hanover County commissioners approve nearly $3 million in funding for Workforce Housing

FILE - New Hanover Co. Commissioners have approved funding for workforce housing (File Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a resolution to fund four programs that will serve 274 households as part of the 2023 Workforce Housing Services Program.

Approximately $3 million will be divided between Blue Ridge Atlantic Development, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, New Beginning Church and WARM NC for proposed initiatives that will improve the stock of workforce housing in New Hanover County. This is the second installment of the Commissioners’ five-year commitment to invest no less than $15 million in workforce housing.

“As Commissioners, creating more affordable housing in the community remains a top priority as we know the need remains at a high level,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “This funding is about making a real difference in people’s lives, and this year it will help 274 residents – through needed housing repairs to keep people in their homes, new affordable housing options, and rental assistance. We’re grateful to the community partners who submitted proposals this year and we’re excited to see the continued progress in addressing this issue.”

Earlier this year, New Hanover County Planning and Land Use published a Request for Proposals, allowing organizations to submit plans for enhancing the stock of affordable housing in the county and request funding for projects.

Blue Ridge Atlantic Development will be granted $600,000 for the Residence at Canopy Pointe, a 72-unit affordable senior housing development. The grant will replace contingency funds, ensure compliance with low-income housing tax credits, and support facility improvements.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity will receive $1,000,000 for water and sewer infrastructure at Haven Place, which is a Habitat development in Castle Hayne that will consist of 35 new single-family units for families earning 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI).

New Beginning Christian Church has been allocated $500,000 to expand their New Beginning Rental Assistance Program, providing financial assistance and wrap-around services to 127 families over the course of one year.

WARM NC will receive $872,000 to repair 40 units over the next two years, focusing on essential needs like flooring, plumbing and ADA accessibility that will keep residents safely and affordably in their homes.