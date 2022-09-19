New Hanover County Commissioners approve pilot program to help the homeless

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – On Monday, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to approve a comprehensive pilot program to address homelessness in the county.

New Hanover County’s deputy manager and Health and Human Services director presented the “Getting Home” Street Outreach Pilot Program at the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting.

It would involve a partnership with the Wilmington Police Department, to help people who are homeless.

The “Getting Home” Street Outreach Program will use American Rescue Plan funds to hire four new social workers and one supervisor for this new initiative.

New Hanover County and City of Wilmington outreach teams will also partner with nonprofits and other agencies, to connect people with the assistance and support they need.

“It’s very exciting because, I think that we are all recognizing the problem, that we see downtown, but we also need to respect the dignity of the individuals. So, I think that this program is certainly something that will lend support to that, and meet both needs. So, I think that is a great compromise and I’m thrilled that the commissioners supported it wholeheartedly,” said Donna Fayko, New Hanover County Health and Human Services director.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield believes an appealing aspect of the program will be its use of a personal approach to build trust with people who are homeless.

“Providing social workers, and partnering them with law enforcement to make sure that we’re meeting people where they are, but also making sure that we’re giving them what they need, and not what we think they need, by asking questions and listening. It can happen to anyone in our community to be homeless, to be unsheltered,” said Jonathan Barfield, New Hanover County commissioner.

Some services the program will provide includes applying for benefits, health assessments, and access to food and clothing banks .

“The only thing that I need the public to understand and everyone to realize, is that we’re not providing housing, and so that’s a critical component of a successful outreach program, but we are going to be preparing those unsheltered folks for becoming ready for being rehomed or getting permanent housing,” said Fayko.

The pilot program is expected to run through December 31, 2024. The “Getting Home” Street Outreach Program needs Wilmington City Council’s approval, which they are expected to vote on that during their meeting on Tuesday at 6:30pm in the council chambers at City Hall.